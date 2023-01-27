United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

United Health Products Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of UEEC stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.34. United Health Products has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

