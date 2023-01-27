Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Univest Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.36 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UVSP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Wonderling acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,993 shares in the company, valued at $346,913.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $357,461. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Univest Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

