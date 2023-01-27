V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $137.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $144.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

