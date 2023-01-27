V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,861,935.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $240,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,857,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,112 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,298. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $192.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.01.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.