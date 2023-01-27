V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $160.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $167.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

