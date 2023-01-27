V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $513,000.

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:PSMG opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

