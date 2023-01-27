Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.39 and last traded at C$31.39. 1,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.57.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.