Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 5,710,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,100,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

