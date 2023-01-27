Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.