Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.97 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Verasity has a market cap of $69.97 million and $16.75 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004368 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00012158 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.