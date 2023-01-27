Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,132,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.47. 6,424,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,862,617. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

