Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Reshma Kewalramani Sells 10,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $225.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.