VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $17,276.38 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00404290 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,583.88 or 0.28378212 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00585247 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00225046 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,453.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

