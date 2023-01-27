Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1,127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 88,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 80,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ACV traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Increases Dividend

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.04%. This is an increase from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

