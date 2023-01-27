Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.03. 5,925,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.93. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.46.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

