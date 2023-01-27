Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,023,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

