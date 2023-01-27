W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 281.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after buying an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WRB traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. 685,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,527. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

