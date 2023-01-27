Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.1% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,614. The company has a market cap of $384.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,817,819 shares of company stock worth $1,310,835,234. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.