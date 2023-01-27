Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.40. 220,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,679. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $384.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,817,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,835,234. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

