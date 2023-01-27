Wanchain Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.11 million and approximately $924,922.09 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00078229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00056225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025052 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,088,336 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

