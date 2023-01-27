WaykiChain Governance Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $101,951.44 (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $101,951.44 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WaykiChain Governance Coin

WaykiChain Governance Coin launched on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

