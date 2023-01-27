Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Almaden Minerals (AAU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU) recently:

1/25/2023 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

