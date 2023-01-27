Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $80.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

