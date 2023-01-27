Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WDO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.19.

TSE WDO opened at C$6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$891.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.63. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

