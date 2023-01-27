WhiteBIT Token Price Hits $3.43 on Top Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00014788 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $211.91 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00402938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,559.84 or 0.28283255 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00582149 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

