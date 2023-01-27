WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $69.97 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $69.97 million and approximately $702,645.94 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00384694 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016739 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017338 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,715,100 coins and its circulating supply is 763,247,333 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

