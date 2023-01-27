William Blair Comments on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $87.42 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

