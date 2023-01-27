WOW-token 1-Day Volume Reaches $74.10 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $296.21 million and approximately $74.10 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.49 or 0.01343359 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015326 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00037951 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.50 or 0.01653876 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02940896 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $60.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

