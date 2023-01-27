Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,106.06

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $95.11 million and $92,106.06 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,146,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,306,648 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,079,209 with 1,734,239,836 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05279138 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81,421.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

