Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $605.70

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 605.70 ($7.50) and traded as low as GBX 542.50 ($6.72). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.81), with a volume of 61,089 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 591.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 605.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £125.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.72.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.