Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $68.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.37.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,760,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,338,000 after buying an additional 3,356,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after buying an additional 979,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after buying an additional 4,374,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,263,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,794,000 after buying an additional 315,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,331,000 after buying an additional 3,277,759 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AUY opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

