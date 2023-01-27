ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $3.02. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 2,763 shares traded.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIVO Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

