10,515 Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 17.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HIX stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.