13,954 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 4,179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 347,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after buying an additional 216,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.86. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $78.90.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVRO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

