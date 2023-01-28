1,807 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after buying an additional 1,345,301 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after buying an additional 1,327,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after buying an additional 1,140,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.