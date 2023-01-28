1eco (1ECO) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

1eco (1ECO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, 1eco has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1eco has a total market cap of $15.91 million and $591.54 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1eco Profile

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,441,001 tokens. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

