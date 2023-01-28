2,096 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.30 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

