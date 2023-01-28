211,096 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 211,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,597,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,854. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.