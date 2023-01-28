745 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.35. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RL shares. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

