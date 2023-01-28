7Pixels One Day Volume Hits $29,794.34 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $59.12 million and $29,794.34 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00015854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.624472 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,180.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

