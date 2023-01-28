Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $46.85 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00398319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.51 or 0.27959027 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00586295 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

