Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,971 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare comprises 2.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.66% of Acadia Healthcare worth $117,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 543.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 612,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 517,669 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after purchasing an additional 408,877 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,277,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,418,000 after purchasing an additional 312,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 230,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

