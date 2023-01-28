Adshares Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $460,409.05 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $42.70 million and approximately $460,409.05 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,792 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

