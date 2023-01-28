Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

