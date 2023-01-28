Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
