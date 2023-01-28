Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $69.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00088199 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057087 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010762 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026432 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002010 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,613,421 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,415,261 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.