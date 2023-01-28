Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $69.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00088199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,613,421 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,415,261 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

