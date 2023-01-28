Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $86.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00056952 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,613,677 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,415,518 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

