Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 696 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.29 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

