Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $12,140,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

APP opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

