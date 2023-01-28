Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

