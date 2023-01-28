Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $29,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock valued at $170,922,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

